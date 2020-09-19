Asim Riaz Posts Pics from Intense Workout Session Proving Fitness has 'No Days Off'

Known for his passion for fitness and body-building, Actor and former reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s social media handle is full of his fitness pictures and videos. With his latest Instagram post, he has motivated all the fitness freaks to never miss a workout day.

Asim posted a series of images on Instagram, showing off his ripped body after a serious vein-popping workout session in the gym. He captioned the image, “#NODAYSOFF.” The post has left Riaz’s fans all impressed with his hard work, while some considered it too hot to handle. Take a look at the pics:

The Bigg Boss season thirteen’s first runner up has featured in multiple music videos, including Mere Angne Mein with Jacqueline Fernandez. Riaz has also worked with his real-life girlfriend Himanshi Khurana on screen for music videos-- Afsos Karoge, Kalla Sohna Nai, and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

However, there are rumours of the couple hitting a rough patch after Himanshi and Riaz posted cryptic tweets, poems and posts on their social media handles. But, with the recent music video featuring the two, it seems all is well between them.

The two met each other on the sets of Bigg Boss house last year, where Asim expressed his liking towards the Punjabi actor. Since Khurana was already in a nine-year-old relationship, it was considered just one-sided love from Asim’s side.

However, Himanshi started expressing her feelings after she left the house and returned as Asim’s supporter. The show’s host Salman Khan also played a cupid in the couple’s love story, as he made sure that Khurana was not pursuing a rebound relationship with Riaz, which she denied. The two have been dating since then.

The model from Jammu and Kashmir was recently attacked by some unidentified men as he was out one day. Riaz mentioned the incident in his Instagram story, explaining how the attackers physically assaulted him from the back. He also urged his fans to not spread hate but love unlike his haters.