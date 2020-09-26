Asim Riaz Praises Himanshi Khurana for Standing With Farmers of Punjab, Says 'Well Done'

Renowned Punjabi singers including Harbhajan Mann, Ranjit Bawa, Kulwinder Billa, Shivjot and Avkash Mann joined farmers in their protest against the farm bills, passed by Parliament earlier this week, on Friday. Himanshi Khurana of Bigg Boss 13 fame also showed her solidarity with the farmers of Punjab by joining the demonstrations against the agriculture-related Bills, which were introduced and passed during the monsoon session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Himanshi also spoke to the media about her views on the issue and uploaded a couple of pictures from the protests to her social media. Himanshi got much love and appreciation from her fans as well as her boyfriend, Asim Riaz who shared her picture from the protest on Instagram Story and wrote, “Well Done! Himanshi Khurana”.

The couple’s romance blossomed on Bigg Boss 13. After their stint in Bigg Boss, the two featured together in three music videos. Himanshi also never shies away from posting pictures and videos as proof of their love on social media. Though in the light of recent events, her social media is more focussed on farmers and the protests.

Popular Punjabi pop singers such as Sidhu Moosewala, Diljit Dosanjh, Babbu Mann, Gippy Grewal, Parmish Verma and Ammy Virk also backed the farmers of Punjab against the three farm bills rushed through Parliament by the Centre. Haryana’s popular singer Sapna Chaudhary also came out in support of farmers on Tuesday and criticised the lathi-charge on farmers in Kurukshetra last week.