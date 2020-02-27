Asim Riaz Rehearses with Jacqueline Fernandez for Upcoming Project, Watch Boomerang Video

Bigg Boss 13 is over and contestants are now looking for an opportunity to catch viewers' attention outside the house. It was recently announced by BB 13 runner-up Asim Riaz that he would be collaborating with star rapper Bohemia. Many reports doing the rounds suggested that Asim will also feature with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a project soon. Now, a report reveals that the duo are indeed coming together for a music video, produced by T Series.

"It is a folk song that has been modernised by music composer Tanishk Bagchi. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar and the music video will be shot by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Choreographer Shabina Khan is handling the dance department," the report details out the music video's creative and artistic department.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline teased fans by sharing a boomerang video with Asim on her social media handle in which the two can be seen inside a dance studio as they look forward to rehearse with each other for their upcoming project together.

In the image, while Jacqueline sports athleisure, Asim sports a yellow T-shirt and grey shorts. The picture of the two stars will make you want to see them together on-screen sooner than later.

Check out a candid boomerang video of Asim rehearsing with Jacqueline below:

Apart from this, after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, Asim along with his elder brother Umar and BB 13 contestants Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai were seen having some fun time together. The videos and pictures from their time together had also gone viral on social media.

