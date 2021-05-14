Asim Riaz Releases His Debut Rap Video as an Eid Gift to Fans

Actor and model Asim Riaz has often surprised his fans with his passion for fitness. However, on the occasion of Eid, he treated his fans by introducing them to one of his lesser-explored talents. The actor finally dropped his debut rap song titled Back to Start on Friday. He has both written and sung the track which is composed by Charan and the sound mixing has been done by Shiven. The video is directed by Jay Singal and edited by Mayur Salvi. The rap number has been released on YouTube under Sony Music India.

The rap video portrays Asim’s struggle and journey to become a star in the entertainment industry. He started his career in South Africa in 2015. In the rap, Asim mentions various phases of his life and how those around him demotivated him, telling that he will never be able to make it. However, he refused to accept the put-downs and criticism and didnot give up on his dreams. His dedication finally paid off, and he became a star from a struggler.

According to the model, he had the song with him since 2015, but wanted to polish it before putting it out for listeners.The track has received more than 2.3 lakh views since it has been released. Soon after Asim shared the rap number on his Instagram page, many fans and friends from the industry praised him.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also took to the comment section to laud him. He said Asim is finally able to achieve his goals. Varun has worked with Asim in Main Tera Hero. Actor Vikas Verma and popular content creator Anmol Sachar also praised the song.

Apart from YouTube, the track is also available on various music platforms like Spotify, Gaana, Wynk, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

