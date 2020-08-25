Asim Riaz Says 'Respect And Let Them Keep Hating,' After Sidharth Shukla Congratulates Him

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz took to Twitter and thanked his well wishers, as he debuted on the list of 'Top 50 Most Desirable Men.' Asim grabbed the 17th spot, whereas his co-contestant and winner of the reality show Sidharth Shukla took the 15th spot on the recently released list.

Taking to Twitter, "Request to all my fans just keep spreading love, respect and let them keep hating. Don’t you ever forget “love always wins..!!!," wrote Asim.

Also, Sidharth had tweeted, "Impressed with @imrealasim opening his account at #17 on 50 Most Desirable Men in India. congratulations. Happy #GaneshChaturthi everybody (sic)." To which, Asim replied, "Hey @sidharth_shukla I Hope you doin well. I appreciate it. Thank you".

Asim and Sidharth were among the contestants who made quite some noise on Bigg Boss 13. The two started their reality show journey on a good note, however, as the competition intensified, the duo engaged in multiple verbal and physical spat and it continued till the finale of the reality show.

Meanwhile, both Asim and Sidharth have been busy doing music videos post the reality show. while Sidharth was last seen in Dil Ko Karaar Aaya opposite Neha Sharma, Asim shared screen space with his co-contestant Himanshi Khurana in the song titled, Khayaal Rakha Kar.