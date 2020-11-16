Asim Riaz Shares a ‘Top Secret’ Post Featuring DJ Snake in Dubai

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz has taken the internet world by a storm. The model who has been chilling in Dubai for the last few days has recently shared an epic post on social media. Asim dropped a series of pictures featuring global music artist DJ Snake. The pictures show the two stars posing for the camera around lush locales of Dubai.

Asim looks dapper dressed in all black - turtleneck sweater and trousers with shining boots to go. DJ Snake, on the other hand, keeps it casual in a t-shirt and checkered trouser pants. Wearing sneakers and wayfarers, the French record producer has a finger on his lips in a bid to keep it hush.

What caught more attention is the caption shared by Asim along with the post on Instagram. He wrote, “@djsnake @asimriaz77.official” and added hashtag, #topsecret.

The union of the two renowned celebrities has become a massive talk point around the town as there is buzz of their collaboration. DJ Snake also shared a boomerang video of Asim on his Instagram Stories. They were supposedly chilling in an upscale restaurant. The popular musician also wished his fans and followers across the globe on the occasion of Diwali.

Asim also shared a couple of videos on his Instagram Stories featuring DJ Snake. The two can be seen having a gala time as they drove around the town. Asim and Snake can be heard jamming together as the latter took to the steering wheel.

Since their stories made way online, it’s being widely shared across social media platforms. Also, both Asim and DJ Snake earmarked a permanent spot on the trends list since last night. Back in the month of March, actress Jacqueline Fernandez had slightly hinted at a potential collaboration between the BB 13 contestant and DJ Snake. Asim and Jacqueline had together collaborated for a music video titled Mere Angne Mein.