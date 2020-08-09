Asim Riaz Shares BTS Pic with Himanshi Khurana Before 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' Song Launch

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to star in a new music video titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Recently, the duo shared the first poster of the song on social media.

"Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August," they captioned it.

Now, Asim took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scene picture with Himanshi. In the picture, Asim and Himanshi are seen looking straight into the camera, as their backs touch each other.

Fans seem super-excited about the song.

"Can't wait for this one," a user wrote.

"Wow. This one is big as Arijit has sung it," another one commented.

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is sung by Arijit Singh and has been composed by Amaal Mallik.

Asim and Himanshi have starred in the music videos of Kalla sohna nai and Khyaal rakhya kar before this.