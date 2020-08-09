MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Asim Riaz Shares BTS Pic with Himanshi Khurana Before 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' Song Launch

credits - Asim Riaz Instagram

credits - Asim Riaz Instagram

'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz took to social media and shared a behind-the-scene picture with Himanshi Khurana from their upcoming song 'Dil Ko Di Maine Kasam'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
Share this:

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to star in a new music video titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Recently, the duo shared the first poster of the song on social media.

"Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August," they captioned it.

View this post on Instagram

Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August. #tseries @tseries.official @bhushankumar @asimriaz77.official @iamhimanshikhurana @Amaal_mallik @Kumaarofficial @arijitsingh @arvindrkhaira

A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on

View this post on Instagram

Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August. #tseries @tseries.official @bhushankumar @asimriaz77.official @iamhimanshikhurana @Amaal_mallik @Kumaarofficial @arijitsingh @arvindrkhaira Team himanshi @saurabhmakeovers @aliwarofficial @nidhe_k

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on

Now, Asim took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scene picture with Himanshi. In the picture, Asim and Himanshi are seen looking straight into the camera, as their backs touch each other.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on

Fans seem super-excited about the song.

"Can't wait for this one," a user wrote.

"Wow. This one is big as Arijit has sung it," another one commented.

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is sung by Arijit Singh and has been composed by Amaal Mallik.

Asim and Himanshi have starred in the music videos of Kalla sohna nai and Khyaal rakhya kar before this.

Next Story
Loading