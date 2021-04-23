Asim Riaz Shares 'Favourite' Pic with Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, Sends Fans into Meltdown

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the most adored couples in the Indian reality television world. Both Himanshi and Asim’s Instagram feeds are full of their pictures with each other which can give anyone and every one major couple goals. The couple has been going strong for more than two years now. On Thursday evening, Asim Riaz did a ‘Ask me anything’ session with fans on Instagram, where a fan asked the Bigg Boss 13 fame to share his “favourite" picture with Himanshi Khurana. The picture, shared by Asim in his response, showed him and Himanshi on a video call. In the picture, Himanshi appears to be sleeping as Asim lovingly looks at her. During the session, Asim also revealed that he’d be working with Himanshi again “very soon"

While Asim had fallen head over heels in love with Himanshi who had entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Meanwhile, Himanshi and Asim have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. They last appeared in Afsos Karoge. Before Afsos karoge, the two featured together in music videos of the Arijit Singh song Dil ko maine di kasam, Preetinder’s Khyaal rakhya kar and Neha Kakkar’s Kalla sohna nai.

