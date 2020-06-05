Asim Riaz Shares First Official Poster of New Single With Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are set to share screen space in their new music video.

Asim, on Friday, dropped the first official look of the upcoming single titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar. In the poster, we see a smiling Asim putting bangles over Himanshi’s wrist while she glances at him.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “After the success of #KallaSohnaNai we’re back with #khyaalRakhyaKar out on 10th June. Beautifully sung by @preetindermusic ft. Me & @iamhimanshikhurana (sic.)”

Asim also lauded his co-star, Himanshi for her latest solo on his Instagram stories. He posted her official poster and wrote, “Lovely track Himanshi.”

The Punjabi singer crooned single, Suit Dwaade released on June 5.

Just a day back, the first runner up of BB 13 teased fans with a still from the track saying, “Something coming really soon (sic.)” In the pic, Asim is seen holding a red veil over Himanshi’s head as the two gaze in each other’s eyes.

The news of Khyaal Rakhya Kar comes a few months after the duo’s first single together, Kalla Sohna Nai, was released.

Asim and Himanshi met during the reality show Bigg Boss 13. After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi confirmed that they were in a relationship.

