Asim Riaz Shares Love-filled Monochrome Pic with Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were recently spotted together at the Jaipur airport amid their breakup rumours. Now, Asim took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture with Himanshi.

In the picture, the two can be seen lovingly holding on to each other. While Asim is seen in white coat, Himanshi sports an all-black attire.

Himanshi and Asim first time met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim. Himanshi was in a 9-year-old relationship with beau Chow. She revealed it before entering the house.

Meanwhile, Himanshi and Asim have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. They last appeared in Afsos Karoge. Before Afsos karoge, the two featured together in music videos of the Arijit Singh song Dil ko maine di kasam, Preetinder’s Khyaal rakhya kar and Neha Kakkar's Kalla sohna nai.