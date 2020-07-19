MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Asim Riaz Shares Pics Flaunting Six-pack Abs

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz's mirrorfies, in which he flaunts his six-pack abs, are going viral on social media. Take a look.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 19, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 contestant and social media sensation Asim Riaz has posted several mirrorfies on social media that are going viral among fan clubs and admirers of the model-actor.

On Sunday, Asim flaunted his ripped physique in a shirtless picture, as he wrote, "Vision creates faith and faith creates willpower. With faith there is no anxiety and no doubt -just absolute confidence in yourself (sic)."

On the work front, Asim last featured in music video Teri Gali with singer-actress Barbie Maan. The song received much love and praise from fans all around.

Asim recently gifted himself a BMW 5 Series M Sports car, which he purchased from a showroom in Delhi. He further revealed that it was his dream to buy the particular luxury car.

Post BB 13, Asim's popularity has only been growing in leaps and bounds.

