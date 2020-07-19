Asim Riaz Shares Pics Flaunting Six-pack Abs

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and social media sensation Asim Riaz has posted several mirrorfies on social media that are going viral among fan clubs and admirers of the model-actor.
On Sunday, Asim flaunted his ripped physique in a shirtless picture, as he wrote, "Vision creates faith and faith creates willpower. With faith there is no anxiety and no doubt -just absolute confidence in yourself (sic)."
On the work front, Asim last featured in music video Teri Gali with singer-actress Barbie Maan. The song received much love and praise from fans all around.
View this post on Instagram
TERI GALI Out Now ❤️ Share-Support-Spread. @asimriaz77.official @barbie_maan @gururandhawa @iamyaadubrar @officialveemusic @goldmediaa @bull18network
A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on
Asim recently gifted himself a BMW 5 Series M Sports car, which he purchased from a showroom in Delhi. He further revealed that it was his dream to buy the particular luxury car.
View this post on Instagram
I’m extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. new beast - BMW 5 Series M Sports that I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi. They deal in Luxury Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with an excellent service that’s smooth & hassle free. I am more than satisfied with my experience with the car mall and recommend everyone to go try them out if you’re looking for your next luxury ride. Thank you Mr Amit Mehta and team for your impeccable service. @tcmdelhi @amitmehta9999 #TheCarMall #NewDelhi #TCMDelhi#AsimRiaz #LuxuryCars# 9811242588
Post BB 13, Asim's popularity has only been growing in leaps and bounds.