Asim Riaz Shares Video of Himanshi Khurana Grooving to Badshah’s Genda Phool

Asim Riaz and his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana have time and again caught the attention of their fans by sharing pictures of each other on social media.

Asim has once again grabbed the attention by posting a dancing clip of Himanshi in his Instagram story.

The clip shows Himanshi dancing to Badshah’s new single Genda Phool. She is seen clad in a dark green lehenga as she attempts to recreate Jacqueline Fernandez’s moves.

Sharing the story, he wrote, “Nailed it babe”.

The video has been circulated by various fan clubs and accounts on social media.

Recently, they were seen in a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai, crooned by Neha Kakkar. The song has garnered more than 35 million views on YouTube as of now.

When Asim went to Chandigarh, which happens to be Himanshi’s home town, for the shooting of the music video, he spent some fun time with Himanshi and her mother.

The bond between the two grew during their stint on BB13. Asim even went down on his knees to propose Himanshi for marriage after she made a comeback to the house as his connection.

It was reportedly said that Asim was already in a relationship with a model when he entered the Bigg Boss house. However, he said that he had broken up before coming to the reality show.

