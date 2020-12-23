Asim Riaz Shares Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli's Music Video, Rajinikanth Film Shoot Halted

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has given a shout-out to his friends, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s new music album Khwabeeda as he shared the clip from the album in his Instagram story. He also asked his fans to show love to the music album, as he wrote, “Khwabeeda is out. Show some love,” along with the link to the album.

The shooting of the Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe has been halted after four of the film's crew members tested positive for Covid-19 , sources said on Wednesday. Sun Pictures, the production house, said that the south superstar and other crew members have tested negative for the virus.

Randhir Kapoor recently opened up about the reason behind his separation from estranged wife Babita and why they never got legally divorced. Speaking about the differences between the two, Randhir said, "She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn't like."

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are uniting for the first time on the screen for Coolie No. 1. Recently the duo was hosted by Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show. A promo video of the episode has Varun talking about his co-star Sara and how actors from the industry, like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan, warned him about working with her.

The Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet, starring Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia, has emerged as the most watched film in India post lockdown. According to #ShowOffTheYear2020 report by BookMyShow, cinemas have sold an estimated seven lakh tickets since reopening after the Covid-induced lockdown.

