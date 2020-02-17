Take the pledge to vote

Asim Riaz Snubs Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra's Charge that Bigg Boss 13 was Fixed

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has dismissed rumours that the show was fixed in favour of Sidharth Shukla, who won the current season.

IANS

Updated:February 17, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
Among those who have been vocally advocating the idea that the show is fixed is Priyanka Chopra's cousin, actress Meera Chopra. However, Asim, who lost out to Sidharth and finished runner-up in the just-concluded season, has dismissed talks of rigging.

He took to social media to clarify, "Kuch bhi aisa nahin hai. Fixed kuch bhi nahin hota... audience ke pyaar ki wajah se main yahaan tak pahuncha aur wo (Sidharth) bhi jeeta hai. So, fixed kuch nahi hai... it's just real. Jo hai saamne hai toh aisa kuch bhi nahin tha. ( Nothing of that sort happened. Nothing was fixed.. I reached this far and he (Sidharth) won the show thanks to all the live of the audience. So, nothing is fixed... it's just real. Whatever happened is there before your eyes and nothing of that sort happened)."

Asim's post came in the wake of a section of viewers, including Meera Chopra's continuous assertion that the show was fixed.

In the past, Meera tweeted: "I stopped watching #bigboss bcoz of biasedness of the makers to make #SiddhartShukla the hero, when hes clearly the villain. Whats the point of watching when we know its fixed! They can make siddharth win but #Asim and #RashamiDasai are the real winners of the show."

Sidharth Shukla won the finale of "Bigg Boss 13", to take home a prize money of Rs 50 lakh after a season wrought with ugly spats and controversies that many viewers felt were way below levels of dignified viewing.

