Asim Riaz Snubs Question On Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Ask About Divya Agarwal'. Watch

A new video of Asim Riaz purposely ignoring a question about Shehnaaz Gill has surfaced online and it has caused quite a stir among Bigg Boss 13 fans. Asim had recently stepped out with Divya Agarwal to promote their new song, Dur Hua. The duo was seen interacting with the paparazzi and media when a journalist asked him about Shehnaaz.

Fans would remember that Asim and Shehnaaz were seen participating in Bigg Boss 13. The duo hasn’t been on the best of terms. During the recent press conference, Asim was informed about Shehnaaz’s birthday. But before he could complete his question, Asim cut him off and changed the subject.

“Aur aisa kya ho gaya ke life mein, you just gotta focus (What has happened in life is you need to focus). Okay bro, you know what I am talking about. Abhi gaane ki baat kare, Dur Hua, toh abhi wo bahut acha (Our new song has been released, it is good)…" he said. When the journalist made another attempt to put his point across, Asim replied, “Divya ke baare mein pucho, Divya kitni khoobsurat lag rahi hai. Come on guys, dyaan kahaan pe hai bro? Agar tu dimag ghar pe chod ke aaya hai toh galat hai. (Ask about Divya, she’s looking so beautiful. Come on guys, where’s your attention? If you’ve left your brain at home, then it’s wrong,)" he said.

“Look at her (pointing at Divya), agar iss time tere ko iske ilawa tu kisi ke baare mein soch raha hai, ye galat hai yaar (If at this point you are thinking about someone else instead of her, then this is wrong). The way she’s acted, she’s looking beautiful, meri rap ki tareef karo," he added.

Watch the video below:

Asim had previously made headlines after he tweeted about “people get over loved ones so soon.” The tweet caused an uproar with many assuming that he was taking a potshot at Shehnaaz who was seen dancing at her friend’s wedding. However, Asim clarified that he was talking about his friends who were partying just weeks after the group lost a friend.

“I lost one of my good friends last month from Jammu and a few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa. So I was actually telling them not who you all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up to say it directly," he had clarified.

Asim had emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was announced as the second runner-up. Sidharth Shukla had won that season.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.