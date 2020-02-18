Asim Riaz, Suhana Khan to Star in Student of the Year 3? Karan Johar Clarifies

Karan Johar is known for launching new faces with his Student of the Year franchise. With the first part, the filmmaker introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Whereas in the second one, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday made their Bollywood debut.

Now, after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, the Internet was flooded with reports claiming that Asim Riaz-- the runner up of the reality show will make his big debut with Student of the Year 3 opposite Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

Rubbishing such reports, Karan, Tuesday took to Twitter to issue a statement. "Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please! (sic)," the filmmaker tweeted.

Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2020

Meanwhile, this would have not been the first time that Asim would have made it to a film. Before this, the Kashmiri born actor-model was seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Mai Tera Hero.

Suhana, on the other hand, recently made her acting debut with the short film The Grey Part Of Blue. Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, Suhana portrays the role of a happy romantic young girl.

