Asim Riaz to Collaborate with DJ Snake 'Very Soon'

Asim Riaz will feature in a project in collaboration with international artist DJ Snake, the former has hinted in a recent social media post. Asim and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez are shooting for a music video with T-Series already and now during the shooting of the project, the latter questioned Asim if he has landed a project with DJ Snake.

Jacqueline asks Asim in the video, "Who just messaged you?" To this Asim says, "DJ Snake." On further questioning Asim says he is collaborating with DJ Snake "very soon."

Read: Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez Make a Handsome Pair Shooting for Holi Song, See Pics

DJ Snake recently performed at the Sunburn music festival 2019 in Panaji, Goa, the three-day mega EDM musical gathering. He concluded the day one of the festival as the major headliner on December 27. French artiste DJ Snake is popular for songs such as Lean on, Let me love you and Taki Taki, and even performed songs from his new album Carte Blanche for the first time in India during Sunburn music festival.

Follow @News18Movies for more