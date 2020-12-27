Asim Riaz was Offered Bigg Boss 14, Here's Why He Turned it Down

Actor Asim Riaz, who rose to fame as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, confirmed that he was offered the opportunity to go back to the reality show during the ongoing season. He also revealed why he chose to turn the offer down.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Asim said, “Yes, I was offered. But the thing is that I have to spend 140 days in the house. It was a long time. For me, at that time I just recovered and it leaves an impact on your head that you just remember something and it’s like ‘I don’t want to go back’.”

He further added, “This is not the right time for me to go. I thought I have just recovered and doing good in my life. If I get a chance I will go. But at that time when I was offered, I wasn’t ready to be very honest.”

On the work front, Asim has appeared in many music videos. He was last seen in the music video for Armaan Malik's 'Veham.' He also often stars with girlfriend, actress Himanshi Khurrana, whom he met in Bigg Boss 13.

The format of Bigg Boss 14 has seen many twist and turns in comparison to the previous seasons. During the premiere, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan went inside the house as seniors and stayed for two weeks. A mid-season finale was announced, after which a few ex-contestants joined the show as 'challangers.' They were Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan and Rahul Mahajan. Among the original contestants, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya are still competing for the winner's trophy.