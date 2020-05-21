Asked Hospital To Discharge Me As Bill Came To Rs 2 Lakh For 2 Days: TV Actor Ashiesh Roy

TV and film actor Ashiesh Roy recently took to Twitter to inform his fans and friends that he was in the ICU due to dialysis and was in a very bad financial condition. He has now informed a publication that many of his industry friends have come forward to help him financially.

Talking to Times of India, Ashiesh said, "I am stuck here in the hospital since my birthday (May 18). Currently, there is COVID-19 situation all around and I am isolated in a room in the hospital. I am in a terrible condition."

Talking about his financial condition, he said,"I don't have money. I had Rs 2 lakh which I gave to the hospital because within two days, the bill that was given to me amounted to that much. Right now, I don't have a single penny. People are coming forward to help me, they are calling up and telling me, let's see what happens. Because of the pandemic I am kept in a special ward which is costly. My dialysis happens on some other floor and it goes on for 4 hours. There are medicines, injections which are costly."

The actor has appeared in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Banegi Apni Baat, Mere Angne Mein to name a few. The actor had previously been rushed to a hospital in January 2019 after suffering from a stroke. He had also suffered from a brain-clot in 2018.

