Asked Whatever Came to My Mind: Akshay Kumar on His 'Mango Question' to Narendra Modi

Akshay Kumar, earlier in April, took a candid interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. In the interaction, PM Modi spoke about his life and experiences.

Akshay had begun the interview by asking if Modi ate mangoes. While the question puzzled many, some even poked fun at the actor for mentioning it.

Read: Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar's Non-political Tête-à-tête is Latest Meme Fancy, See Here

Now, Akshay has clarified the reason for bringing up the subject of mangoes in front of the PM. Speaking at an event in New Delhi (via), Akshay was asked by the event moderator whether he went with a set of pre-decided, researched his questions or he chose to ask impromptu ones. Responding to this, Akshay said, "How much research do you think goes into asking about aam? There was no research. I asked whatever came to my mind."

Read: Anurag Kashyap Criticises Akshay Kumar for Liking Jamia Millia Islamia Tweet 'By Mistake'

At the event, Akshay also did a hand-stand as the crowd cheered for him. His fitness and the ability to pull of such daredevilry has been winning hearts online. You can check out the video below:

The Hittest & Fittest KHILADI of all time AKSHAY KUMAR does handstand in the age of 52 today at #AgendaAajTak19 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/I6dNQe2EPH — Somen 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Akki_Ka_Deewana) December 17, 2019

On the movies front, Akshay's last film this year hits theatres on December 27. Good Newwz features Kareena Kapoor, Adil Hussain, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. A new track from the upcoming film was released online recently. Featuring Kareena and Akshay and sung by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara & Neha Kakkar, Laal Ghaghara is already a hit.

Read: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan Set Dance Floor on fire with Good Newwz Song Laal Ghaghra

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.