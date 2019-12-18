Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Asked Whatever Came to My Mind: Akshay Kumar on His 'Mango Question' to Narendra Modi

Akshay Kumar, speaking at an event in New Delhi, explained how he prepared for the questions he asked PM Narendra Modi in an interview earlier this year.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Asked Whatever Came to My Mind: Akshay Kumar on His 'Mango Question' to Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi with Akshay Kumar (R)

Akshay Kumar, earlier in April, took a candid interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. In the interaction, PM Modi spoke about his life and experiences.

Akshay had begun the interview by asking if Modi ate mangoes. While the question puzzled many, some even poked fun at the actor for mentioning it.

Read: Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar's Non-political Tête-à-tête is Latest Meme Fancy, See Here

Now, Akshay has clarified the reason for bringing up the subject of mangoes in front of the PM. Speaking at an event in New Delhi (via), Akshay was asked by the event moderator whether he went with a set of pre-decided, researched his questions or he chose to ask impromptu ones. Responding to this, Akshay said, "How much research do you think goes into asking about aam? There was no research. I asked whatever came to my mind."

Read: Anurag Kashyap Criticises Akshay Kumar for Liking Jamia Millia Islamia Tweet 'By Mistake'

At the event, Akshay also did a hand-stand as the crowd cheered for him. His fitness and the ability to pull of such daredevilry has been winning hearts online. You can check out the video below:

On the movies front, Akshay's last film this year hits theatres on December 27. Good Newwz features Kareena Kapoor, Adil Hussain, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. A new track from the upcoming film was released online recently. Featuring Kareena and Akshay and sung by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara & Neha Kakkar, Laal Ghaghara is already a hit.

Read: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan Set Dance Floor on fire with Good Newwz Song Laal Ghaghra

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram