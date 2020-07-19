Assam Police Spread Coronavirus Awareness Using Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar' Dialogue

Assam Police urged people to follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic by using Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from Baazigar (1993), with a twist.

"Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, 'Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai (sic). Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar!'" tweeted the official Assam Police handle with a morphed picture of SRK doing his iconic hands open pose as he wears a breathing mask.

Take a look.

Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, "Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai."Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar! #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/m7PLnZRgJW — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 18, 2020

Meanwhile, by Friday, the flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim, as five more deaths were reported, taking the death toll due to the monsoon deluge to 76, while around 36 lakh people in 28 of the state's 33 districts have been affected. The floodwater has inundated 2,678 villages, and 116,404 hectares of crop area.

The district administrations have set up 711 relief camps and distribution centres in 28 districts, where around 51,500 men, women and children have taken shelter.

Districts of Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Morigaon, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon, Golaghat are the worst-hit. Around 19.8 lakh domesticated animals and over 13 lakh poultry birds were affected due to floodwater.

The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel, along with the local administration, are continuously working to rescue affected people and render relief services, including distribution of necessary material to the marooned villagers.

(With inputs from IANS)