Assam Police Spread Coronavirus Awareness Using Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar' Dialogue

Assam Police urged people to follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic by using Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from Baazigar (1993), with a twist.
"Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, 'Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai (sic). Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar!'" tweeted the official Assam Police handle with a morphed picture of SRK doing his iconic hands open pose as he wears a breathing mask.
Take a look.
Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, "Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai."Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar! #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/m7PLnZRgJW— Assam Police (@assampolice) July 18, 2020
Meanwhile, by Friday, the flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim, as five more deaths were reported, taking the death toll due to the monsoon deluge to 76, while around 36 lakh people in 28 of the state's 33 districts have been affected. The floodwater has inundated 2,678 villages, and 116,404 hectares of crop area.
The district administrations have set up 711 relief camps and distribution centres in 28 districts, where around 51,500 men, women and children have taken shelter.
Districts of Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Morigaon, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon, Golaghat are the worst-hit. Around 19.8 lakh domesticated animals and over 13 lakh poultry birds were affected due to floodwater.
Our people of Assam are going through difficult times, alongwith fighting Covid-19 they are facing flood situation in the state. I urge everyone to help our brothers and sisters in this situation and contribute to the CM Relief Fund Assam for Assam Flood. #AssamFloods #assam
#NorthEastMatters : Assam is drowning. Assam needs immediate help. The condition is really worst there and people are suffering more during this pandemic. National Media should focus over what #Assam is going through. It's our responsibility to be the change we want to see. Assam needs attention. Our prayers and thoughts are with Assam, Bihar and all the flood affected regions. #PrayforAssam #assamfloods #northeastmatters
The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel, along with the local administration, are continuously working to rescue affected people and render relief services, including distribution of necessary material to the marooned villagers.
