Assamese Actor Kishor Das No More, Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Popular Assamese actor Kishor Das passed away at the age of 30. He was battling cancer for over a year. Das was admitted to a Chennai hospital where he breathed his last. Various media reports claim that the actor had also contracted COVID-19 due to which his health condition deteriorated and he succumbed to cancer on Saturday. A report by E-Times also claims that Das’ last rites were also held in Chennai on Saturday evening
The news of his death left everyone shocked and teary-eyed. Social media is flooded with fans remembering the talented actor and sending wishes to his family. “Whole of Assam was waiting for you dada..Kishor Das was a very young talented rising star in the Assamese film industry. Rest as a masterpiece,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “My sincere condolences to bereaved family members in this hour of grief. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti.”