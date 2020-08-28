Assamese TV Show 'Begum Jaan' Banned for Two Months for Hurting Religious Sentiments

Assamese TV show Begum Jaan, which shows a Hindu woman taking shelter in the home of a Muslim man, has been banned for two months for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Guwahati Police Commissioner MP Gupta has issued the ban, saying that the show is likely to "incite violence."

According to a report in NDTV, the show has been accused of promoting 'love jihaad.' The ban was issued after complaints received from Hindu Jagran Manch, as well as the All Assam Brahmin Youth Council and United Trust of Assam.

However, the regional channed Rengoni, which broadcasts the show, has rejected the ban, saying that there is nothing derogatory about the show.

Sanjive Narayan, the Chairperson and Managing Director of Rengoni, said, “It has nothing to do with love jihad. It is about a Hindu girl who falls into trouble in a Muslim locality and saved by a Muslim man. Our legal team is on it. This is the first time here that such an action has been taken. We don’t see anything which is derogatory to any religion in this serial.”

Mrinal Kumar Lashkar, the state chief of Hindu Jagran Manch, told the publication, “Begum Jaan does not depict the ethos of Hindu society or the Assamese society in correct sense. It belittles the Brahmins, in the Assamese society already love jihad is there and this serial can trigger it more.”

The show's protagonist Preety Kongkona, has filed a police complaint after receiving abuse, harrassment and rape threats on the internet. She said that it was very painful for her and described the experience as "verbal rape."

Authorities in the Dispur police station said that they are investigating the complaint.