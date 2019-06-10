Assemble Your Elite Team 'Coz Tony Stark's Avengers: Endgame Cabin Can be Rented on Airbnb

Ever wondered what life would be like at Tony Stark's cabin in Avengers:Endgame. A retirement home that fronts major technological developments at the hands of Stark would be one of the film's most iconic filming locations, considering Stark's funeral meet was also held at the place, where all the Avengers also come together for the last time.

Now, in order to bank in on the location's emotional value and connect with the fans of the film franchise, the property has been listed for renting by Airbnb. According to comicbook.com, a night at the lakeside cabin in rural Fairburn, Georgia is available starting at $335 or INR 23,294. The listing says the property is near to the airport, a mere 20-minute drive from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It further reads, "Set in the middle of beautiful Bouckaert Farm and home of Chattahoochee Hills Eventing this guest cabin can be your home away from home. Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta? Need to have a corporate retreat with your elite team? Need to come take the kids fishing and watch a horse show? Then this is your place."

Read: Revealed! Why Chris Evans' Captain America Did not Die in Avengers Endgame

Avengers: Endgame continues its box office run ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home's release in theaters on July 2. As per latest reports, the Marvel Studios' superhero film is just shy of around USD 60 million to dethrone James Cameron's Avatar as the biggest money making film in the history of cinema.

Read: In Avatar vs Avengers Endgame Box Office War, Why Numbers Don't Matter to Walt Disney

Follow @News18Movies for more