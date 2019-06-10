Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Assemble Your Elite Team 'Coz Tony Stark's Avengers: Endgame Cabin Can be Rented on Airbnb

The iconic location of Tony Stark's cabin in 'Avengers: Endgame,' where the superheroes assemble during the funeral meet arranged for him, has been put on rent by Airbnb.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Assemble Your Elite Team 'Coz Tony Stark's Avengers: Endgame Cabin Can be Rented on Airbnb
Image of Iron Man, courtesy of Robert Downey Jr's Instagram
Loading...

Ever wondered what life would be like at Tony Stark's cabin in Avengers:Endgame. A retirement home that fronts major technological developments at the hands of Stark would be one of the film's most iconic filming locations, considering Stark's funeral meet was also held at the place, where all the Avengers also come together for the last time.

Now, in order to bank in on the location's emotional value and connect with the fans of the film franchise, the property has been listed for renting by Airbnb. According to comicbook.com, a night at the lakeside cabin in rural Fairburn, Georgia is available starting at $335 or INR 23,294. The listing says the property is near to the airport, a mere 20-minute drive from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It further reads, "Set in the middle of beautiful Bouckaert Farm and home of Chattahoochee Hills Eventing this guest cabin can be your home away from home. Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta? Need to have a corporate retreat with your elite team? Need to come take the kids fishing and watch a horse show? Then this is your place."

Read: Revealed! Why Chris Evans' Captain America Did not Die in Avengers Endgame

Avengers: Endgame continues its box office run ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home's release in theaters on July 2. As per latest reports, the Marvel Studios' superhero film is just shy of around USD 60 million to dethrone James Cameron's Avatar as the biggest money making film in the history of cinema.

Read: In Avatar vs Avengers Endgame Box Office War, Why Numbers Don't Matter to Walt Disney

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram