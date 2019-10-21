Aamir Khan, Lara Dutta Among the First Ones to Vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019

The polling for Assembly Elections 2019 began in Maharashtra on Monday. Braving heavy downpour, early voters queued up at polling stations to cast their votes. Filmmaker Kiran Rao and husband Aamir Khan were among the first celebs who turned up to cast their vote.

Also, celebrity couple Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta were seen posing for the cameras after casting their votes in Mumbai. The former Miss World also took to social media, sharing a picture post voting. She urged the Mumbaikars to come out exercise their right. "Mumbai come out and exercise your right to vote!! #voteresponsibily #sustainabledevelopment (sic)," she wrote in the caption of the picture.

Polling will be held from 7am to 6pm. Tight security arrangements have been made with deployment of more than three lakh personnel from state police and central forces in Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, 8.98 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 3,237 candidates in 288 seats. Rains and overcast conditions in several parts threatened to play spoilsport. Kolhapur and Satara witnessed thunder and rain on Sunday, while other parts of the state like Sangli, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri and Aurangabad reported medium intensity showers.

The IMD has predicted that "thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds" are very likely at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed and Osmanabad districts on Monday.

Some other districts may get light showers while areas in north Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to be rain-free during Monday.

Counting of votes will be on October 24.

