Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Aamir Khan, Lara Dutta Among the First Ones to Vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019

The polling for Assembly Elections 2019 began in Maharashtra on Monday. Braving heavy downpour, Kiran Rao and Lara Dutta were among the first ones to cast their votes.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Aamir Khan, Lara Dutta Among the First Ones to Vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019
The polling for Assembly Elections 2019 began in Maharashtra on Monday. Braving heavy downpour, Kiran Rao and Lara Dutta were among the first ones to cast their votes.

The polling for Assembly Elections 2019 began in Maharashtra on Monday. Braving heavy downpour, early voters queued up at polling stations to cast their votes. Filmmaker Kiran Rao and husband Aamir Khan were among the first celebs who turned up to cast their vote.

Also, celebrity couple Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta were seen posing for the cameras after casting their votes in Mumbai. The former Miss World also took to social media, sharing a picture post voting. She urged the Mumbaikars to come out exercise their right. "Mumbai come out and exercise your right to vote!! #voteresponsibily #sustainabledevelopment (sic)," she wrote in the caption of the picture.

Polling will be held from 7am to 6pm. Tight security arrangements have been made with deployment of more than three lakh personnel from state police and central forces in Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, 8.98 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 3,237 candidates in 288 seats. Rains and overcast conditions in several parts threatened to play spoilsport. Kolhapur and Satara witnessed thunder and rain on Sunday, while other parts of the state like Sangli, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri and Aurangabad reported medium intensity showers.

The IMD has predicted that "thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds" are very likely at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed and Osmanabad districts on Monday.

Some other districts may get light showers while areas in north Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to be rain-free during Monday.

Counting of votes will be on October 24.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram