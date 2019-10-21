Aamir Khan, Lara Dutta Among the First Ones to Vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019
The polling for Assembly Elections 2019 began in Maharashtra on Monday. Braving heavy downpour, Kiran Rao and Lara Dutta were among the first ones to cast their votes.
The polling for Assembly Elections 2019 began in Maharashtra on Monday. Braving heavy downpour, Kiran Rao and Lara Dutta were among the first ones to cast their votes.
The polling for Assembly Elections 2019 began in Maharashtra on Monday. Braving heavy downpour, early voters queued up at polling stations to cast their votes. Filmmaker Kiran Rao and husband Aamir Khan were among the first celebs who turned up to cast their vote.
Also, celebrity couple Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta were seen posing for the cameras after casting their votes in Mumbai. The former Miss World also took to social media, sharing a picture post voting. She urged the Mumbaikars to come out exercise their right. "Mumbai come out and exercise your right to vote!! #voteresponsibily #sustainabledevelopment (sic)," she wrote in the caption of the picture.
#AssemblyElections2019 | Aamir Khan casts his vote in Mumbai. #BattleForMaharashtra #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls #ElectionsWithNews18Follow LIVE:https://t.co/xG8Ryh3TJb pic.twitter.com/mSuig93Yh7— News18.com (@news18dotcom) October 21, 2019
#AssemblyElections2019 | Kiran Rao cast her vote in Mumbai. Visuals by @vinivdvc. #BattleForMaharashtra #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls #ElectionsWithNews18Follow LIVE:https://t.co/xG8Ryh3TJb pic.twitter.com/s1mAgID94r— News18.com (@news18dotcom) October 21, 2019
Polling will be held from 7am to 6pm. Tight security arrangements have been made with deployment of more than three lakh personnel from state police and central forces in Maharashtra.
In Maharashtra, 8.98 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 3,237 candidates in 288 seats. Rains and overcast conditions in several parts threatened to play spoilsport. Kolhapur and Satara witnessed thunder and rain on Sunday, while other parts of the state like Sangli, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri and Aurangabad reported medium intensity showers.
The IMD has predicted that "thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds" are very likely at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed and Osmanabad districts on Monday.
Some other districts may get light showers while areas in north Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to be rain-free during Monday.
Counting of votes will be on October 24.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Badshah Reacts to Dr Zeus' Allegations Over Stealing Song Don't Be Shy for Bala
- OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro Review: Mildly Eccentric But You’ll Love a Great QLED Display
- Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh are Like Ram-Lakhan of Baaghi 3, Says Director Farhad Samji
- Ranveer Singh's Super Romantic Reply to Deepika Padukone's Comment on His Photo is Winning Hearts
- PM Modi Clicks Selfie with SRK and Aamir, Twitter Imagines Akshay Kumar's Reaction