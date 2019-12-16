Asthma Patient Hina Khan Says She Found Smoking Tough for Web Series Debut

Actress Hina Khan suffers from asthma and is a non-smoker but she took up smoking for her digital debut, the second season of Damaged. A psychological crime drama with supernatural elements, Damaged 2 has Hina playing the role of Gauri Batra.

"Gauri is a complex person. She is burdened by her secrets and that has caused her to smoke and be dependent on alcohol, which prevents her from being in her senses. I am strictly against smoking and have been very outspoken about it. However, the show required me to smoke for a few scenes," said Hina.

"Since I have asthma, my director was concerned about me. However, to maintain authenticity, I did smoke and the experience strengthened my resolve to never smoke or let any of my loved ones smoke in real life. For a non-smoker, smoking in front of the camera is one of the toughest parts of acting," she added.

The first season of Damaged had actor Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead role. The second season of the series will have a new plot. Directed by Ekant Babani, Damaged Season 2 will be available to stream on Hungama Play soon. The show also stars Adhyayan Suman. Babani said, "Hina is a thorough perfectionist and very sporting about having to shoot the smoking scenes for Damaged 2, even though she does not support smoking."

