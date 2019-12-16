Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Asthma Patient Hina Khan Says She Found Smoking Tough for Web Series Debut

For a non-smoker, smoking in front of the camera is one of the toughest parts of acting said Hina Khan, who is making her digital debut with Damaged 2.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Asthma Patient Hina Khan Says She Found Smoking Tough for Web Series Debut
Image: Instagram

Actress Hina Khan suffers from asthma and is a non-smoker but she took up smoking for her digital debut, the second season of Damaged. A psychological crime drama with supernatural elements, Damaged 2 has Hina playing the role of Gauri Batra.

"Gauri is a complex person. She is burdened by her secrets and that has caused her to smoke and be dependent on alcohol, which prevents her from being in her senses. I am strictly against smoking and have been very outspoken about it. However, the show required me to smoke for a few scenes," said Hina.

"Since I have asthma, my director was concerned about me. However, to maintain authenticity, I did smoke and the experience strengthened my resolve to never smoke or let any of my loved ones smoke in real life. For a non-smoker, smoking in front of the camera is one of the toughest parts of acting," she added.

The first season of Damaged had actor Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead role. The second season of the series will have a new plot. Directed by Ekant Babani, Damaged Season 2 will be available to stream on Hungama Play soon. The show also stars Adhyayan Suman. Babani said, "Hina is a thorough perfectionist and very sporting about having to shoot the smoking scenes for Damaged 2, even though she does not support smoking."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram