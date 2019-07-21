Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

'Asthmatic' Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Smoke With Nick Jonas, Netizens Call Her 'Hypocrite'

Last year, Priyanka had joined hands with a brand for an ad campaign to shed light on the truth about asthma and spread awareness and promote active medical assistance against the chronic disease.

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Asthmatic' Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Smoke With Nick Jonas, Netizens Call Her 'Hypocrite'
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who opened up about suffering from asthma last year, was seen enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family. In a photograph, which has now gone viral on social media, Priyanka is seen smoking a cigarette. While her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are seen enjoying a cigar on the yacht ride.

Last year, Priyanka had joined hands with a brand for an ad campaign to shed light on the truth about asthma and spread awareness and promote active medical assistance against the chronic disease. The actress also revealed that she was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 5, but that did not stop her from achieving the highs in her career.

Now, netizens are criticising the actress for being "hypocrite" and "fake". Fans also dug out an old tweet from 2010 in which Priyanka wrote, "Smoking is awful!!! Yuck!!!"

The actress, who had supported an anti-pollution campaign during Diwali, was also called out for enjoying fireworks during her wedding in December last year.

One user tweeted: "So sweet - Priyanka Chopra trying to cure the asthma she developed on Diwali." Another said, "Dear Indians please don't burst crackers for Diwali since Priyanka Chopra has Asthma."

Meanwhile, Nick recently hosted a grand party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida, for Priyanka, who turned 37 on July 18. The Bollywood diva was treated to a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake, to go along with the colour of her dress. Nick posted a series of videos from the party to his Instagram Story, including one of him showing off the fancy birthday cake.

Prior to the bash, Nick took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday. He posted two pictures of Priyanka that appeared to be from his brother, Joe Jonas' recent wedding celebration in France, and captioned the photographs with, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram