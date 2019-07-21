'Asthmatic' Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Smoke With Nick Jonas, Netizens Call Her 'Hypocrite'

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who opened up about suffering from asthma last year, was seen enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family. In a photograph, which has now gone viral on social media, Priyanka is seen smoking a cigarette. While her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are seen enjoying a cigar on the yacht ride.

Last year, Priyanka had joined hands with a brand for an ad campaign to shed light on the truth about asthma and spread awareness and promote active medical assistance against the chronic disease. The actress also revealed that she was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 5, but that did not stop her from achieving the highs in her career.

Now, netizens are criticising the actress for being "hypocrite" and "fake". Fans also dug out an old tweet from 2010 in which Priyanka wrote, "Smoking is awful!!! Yuck!!!"

Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what’s to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I’ve got my inhaler, asthma can’t stop me from achieving my goals & living a #BerokZindagi.Know more: https://t.co/pdroHigNMK https://t.co/P50Arc9aIo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 17, 2018

The actress, who had supported an anti-pollution campaign during Diwali, was also called out for enjoying fireworks during her wedding in December last year.

One user tweeted: "So sweet - Priyanka Chopra trying to cure the asthma she developed on Diwali." Another said, "Dear Indians please don't burst crackers for Diwali since Priyanka Chopra has Asthma."

Meanwhile, Nick recently hosted a grand party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida, for Priyanka, who turned 37 on July 18. The Bollywood diva was treated to a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake, to go along with the colour of her dress. Nick posted a series of videos from the party to his Instagram Story, including one of him showing off the fancy birthday cake.

Prior to the bash, Nick took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday. He posted two pictures of Priyanka that appeared to be from his brother, Joe Jonas' recent wedding celebration in France, and captioned the photographs with, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

