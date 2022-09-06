ASTRO Member Cha Eun Woo To Star In K-drama ‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’: Reports

ASTRO member and Korean actor Cha Eun Woo has been roped as the lead of the upcoming TV romantic drama series based on the popular webtoon, A Good Day To Be A Dog, reported Korean media Soompi. The producers made the official announcement on Monday. They confirmed that Cha Eun Woo would be starring as the male character Jin Seo Won who is scared of dogs around him due to a childhood traumatizing incident. However, the makers have not yet announced the female lead of the series.

The Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung actor had himself earlier confirmed the news when he spoke to his fans directly during a recent solo fan meeting. The filming of the fantasy drama will be commencing next month as per the publishing house.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/xynaGw72E38″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Speaking about A Good Day To Be A Dog narrates a woman who is known to turn into a dog every time she kisses a man. This has been a generational curse on the females of her family, being carried on for decades. However, the curse can be reversed by Cha Eun Woo’s character who is terrified of dogs due to past events in his life.

The male lead in the series has spent his life hiding his trauma and sorrowful past behind his handsome face and aloof demeanour. The unexpected encounter with them takes a turning point in his life that leads him to change.

Cha Eun Woo is a member of the K-pop band ASTRO along with MJ, Jinjin, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon San-ha. The band has given amazing singles including All Nights, Crazy Sexy Cool and many more. He is also the model under the label Fantagio. The ASTRO member debuted as an actor in My Brillant Life. He has also featured in True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty and Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung. He will be next seen in Island alongside Lee Da Hee.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here