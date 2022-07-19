Astrologer Claims He Predicted Failed Marriage of Tollywood Actor Naresh Babu

The relationship between Telugu actor Naresh Babu and Kannada

actress Pavithra Lokesh has been in the news for quite some time now. Both of

them were recently spotted together at a hotel in Hyderabad where Naresh’s wife

Ramya Raghupathi reached and created a ruckus.

Though both Naresh and Pavithra have denied being in a relationship, the rumours are not dying down. Now, another rumour of astrologer Venu Swamy predicting the failure of Naresh and Ramya’s marriage has come to the fore.

Venu Swamy, whose followers include many Telugu film stars and politicians, hogged limelight after the separation of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year, as reportedly he had predicted that they would part ways.

The celebrity astrologer is now in news once again for predicting Naresh’s separation from his wife Ramya.

Naresh and Ramya Raghupathi got married in 2014. According to Venu Swamy, he knew that their marriage would not work as soon as he studied their horoscopes. He said that their horoscopes were a complete mismatch. However, Naresh’s family did not pay heed to his caution and went ahead with the marriage.

The astrologer is even said to have predicted about Naresh’s

father Krishna. He had apparently said that either Krishna or his wife Vijaya

Nirmala would pass away in 2020 while studying their horoscopes, and oddly

enough, Vijaya Nirmala passed away in 2019.

