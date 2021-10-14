Astrologer Venu Swamy Pedicts Actor Anushka Shetty Will Get Married Soon

Astrologer Venu Swamy is famous for his YouTube videos and interviews on astrology. Although several film celebrities and politicians have questioned him, one of his recent predictions turned out to be true. Venu Swamy had announced that a famous couple in the south will get separated. Celebrity couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had recently announced their separation soon after the astrologer’s prediction.

Swamy has now claimed that actor Anushka Shetty will soon get married. However, Anushka has rubbished the marriage prediction and said that she is focused on her work.

According to Venu’s prophecy, the actor may get married by 2023. The video wherein he made the prediction is going viral on social media.

Reacting to the comments of the astrologer Anushka Shetty said, “I work dedicatedly in my profession and marriage is not in the pipeline for next few years. I am not married to anyone but will marry a person who is not associated with the film industry."

As per the reports, Astrologer Venu Swamy has been making several claims and they have always made the news. Several of his sayings have come true. Reports also say that 90% of Venu’s predictions have proven to be true.

While Anushka Shetty might have rubbished the prediction of Venu, the latter’s most recent prophecy that a famous couple in the south would part ways came true when Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced separation after four years of their marriage.

