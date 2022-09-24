Astrologers Aryavardhan Guruji and Brahmanda Guruji to Join Bigg Boss Kannada 9?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is going to start in an hour and the audience is all set to witness the contestants from different backgrounds, their interesting on-screen chemistry etc. Amid this update, some reports have trickled in which raised excitement among the audience. Reportedly, Aryavardhan guruji and Brahmanda Guruji will also appear in Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

It remains to be seen how the known astrologers and celebrities will make Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 interesting. Aryavardhan was last seen in the OTT version of Bigg Boss Kannada. He was successful in raising the entertainment quotient for the OTT version. He also turned out to be a brilliant contestant while doing tasks.

This propelled his way to the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. The best part about him was that he never felt apprehensive about shedding his inhibitions on sets. Also, he ticked all the boxes right when it came to forming a good bonding with teammates. His culinary skills were lauded by all contestants.

Apart from this appreciation, he has also earned some criticism. He is criticised for his astrology skills. A complaint was also filed against him by a woman in Andhra Pradesh. However, these controversies had a negligible effect on his career.

Talking about Brahmanda, there are still doubts whether he will join Bigg Boss Kannada 9 or not. In a recent interview, Brahmanda rubbished all the rumours of joining Bigg Boss. Brahmanda said that he will not join Bigg Boss even if he is paid a humongous amount of money. According to him, he will lose his dignity by joining Bigg Boss.

