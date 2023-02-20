TVING original series Island is making its return for season 2. The ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo (in the role of Priest Yohan) starrer has dropped yet another trailer and the fans can witness the K-pop star and actor set on the path of revenge. The intense drama will also have veteran actor Kim Nam Gil reprising his role as Van and model and actress Lee Da Hee making a return as Won Mi-ho. In the latest preview, the past is heavily reflected upon, as Ban and Yohan set on their final journey to protect Mi-ho as well as the entire world.

Fans can also expect the past narrative of Ban and Gung Tan (played by actor Sung Joon) unveil in depth. The duo. who were raised together as the culprits of Jeongyeon Gwi in Taejangjong seemed to be now standing against each other. Gung Tan asks Ban a question that involves Mi-ho and is perfect to set the tone for the story that is going to unfold. “So when are you going to kill her this time?" he can be heard asking.

Yohan has his mind set on taking revenge on Gung Tan. Naturally so, after all, it was he who led to the tragic demise of Yohan’s older brother Chan Hee (played by Choi Tae Joon). Cha Eun Woo’s character is prepared for a counterattack as he sets out on his journey brewing in anger and sadness over the loss.

Meanwhile, Mi-ho will be stepping up to face her fate while being trapped in the whirlpool. Her character began the journey when she got involved in a case related to ghosts. She has certainly come a long way as she fights to protect herself in order to break the barrier.

Island is based on a webcomic of the same title written by Yoon In-Wan and illustrated by Yang Kyung-Il. It was published on Naver from May 11, 2016, to February 15, 2018. It follows the four characters on a thrilling adventure set on Jeju Island. Fighting against the evil that is trying to destroy the world, Island focuses on the protagonists Ban, Mi-ho, and Yohan.

The first season, consisting of six episodes, aired on TVING in 2022. The second season of the original series will air on February 24.

Read all the Latest Movies News here