ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane to His Grandmother's Home

Astro’s Cha Eun-woo, who is appointed as the new Ambassador for Dior Beauty Korea, recently had an interview with Vogue Korea. During the conversation, the K-pop star took a trip down memory lane and revealed that his favourite perfume reminds him of his grandmother's house. Speaking to Vogue, he mentioned that the photoshoot for the magazine is the first shoot he has done in a while and also as the ambassador of Dior Beauty Korea.

Talking about the brand's perfume, he shared that it reminds him of his childhood. He mentioned that whenever he used to visit his grandmother’s house as a child, he would go to the stream with his little sibling and catch crayfish and minnows. “The crisp scent of the water, grass, and trees accompanied by the chirping sounds of birds have stayed with me as a happy memory,” he added.

During the interview, the actor revealed that on stage, he tries various eye makeup based on the concept of the performance. But, he usually prefers a more natural look.

When he was asked to sare the first thought that comes to his mind when he looks at the mirror, Cha Eun-woo answered that it is the hardest question because he does not use a mirror often.

The actor also shared details about his pastime activities and his go-to routine. For relieving stress, Cha Eun-woo shared that he enjoys riding a bike. His everyday routine includes having a delicious meal after working out and comfortably watching television in the living room or reading a script.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Cha Eun-woo will be making his debut in Hollywood with the K-pop star movie, K-Pop: Lost In America, helmed by Yoon Je Gyun. The working title is co-produced by CJ group Vice Chairman Lee Mi Kyung and Hollywood producer Linda Obst.

