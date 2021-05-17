'Asuran' Actor Nitish Veera Succumbs to COVID-19

Tamil film fraternity received another shock on May 17 as actor Nitish Veera, 45, died of COVID-19 in Chennai’s private hospital days after testing positive for the virus. The actor is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 7 and 8. Famous for his performances in movies like Pudhupettai and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, the actor had impressed the audience with his roles in films like Rajinikanth Kaala and Dhanush’s Asuran.

The film fraternity mourned the loss of an outstanding and impactful actor. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan took to twitter to express his deepest condolence. With an image of Nitish and Dhanush from the sets of ‘Asuran,’ selvaraghavan wrote, “REST IN PEACE MY MANI.”

Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal who worked with Nitish in multiple films urged people via twitter to take care as the second wave is taking away our loved ones as he paid his condolences on the actor’s demise.

#RIPNitishVeeraIt pains to write this…Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu..This covid second wave is taking away so many lives..Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you… — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) May 17, 2021

Sharing his fond memories with Nitish, Actor Krishna also paid his tribute as he recalled the passionate and kind side of the late actor.

Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul.The second is wave is not a joke guys…. can’t loose anyone anymore… pls stay in and stay safe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/oojewojGHl — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 17, 2021

Nitish began his career with Dhanush's Pudhupettai, which hit the screens in 2006. The gangster drama was directed by Selvaraghavan, which featured him in the role of a henchman. The film received applauds for its hard-hitting storyline and raw presentation.He later went on work in films such as Pudhupettai, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Netru Indru, Padai Veeran, Kaala, and Airaa.

The actor has also played a pivotal role in Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan's upcoming movie 'Laabam,' directed by national-award-winning director SP Jananathan, who had passed away earlier in March, 2021. The movie’s release is scheduled this year.

Meanwhile, over 300 people died due of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu for the second consecutive day. Tamil Nadu's cumulative death toll increased to 17,670 - fourth highest in the country.

