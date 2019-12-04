At 3 AM, Kapil Sharma Invites Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz Team to Come on His Show
Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna, Bharti and Chandan Prabhakar shot a special video and requested Akshay Kumar and 'Good Newwz' team to shoot for a special episode on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' at 3 AM. Read below for details.
Image: Kapil Sharma and team, Akshay Kumar/Instagram
The Kapil Sharma Show has always been a hotspot for film promotions when it comes to Bollywood and now host Kapil Sharma and his team have invited Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani to come for promotions of their forthcoming feature Good Newwz on the show. But the comedy-crew had a special request for Akshay and his team. Kapil and his team want Akshay and his film cast to shoot for the show at 3 AM in the morning. Kapil even put out a small video making his request public.
For the unversed, during the promotions of Housefull 4, Akshay and cast had shot for The Kapil Sharma Show at 6 AM in the morning, at the actor's request. It was reported that The Kapil Sharma Show team is known to begin their work around noon, but for the Housefull 4 special episode, they began work at 4 AM. And now, Kapil seems to have sprung up a challenge for Akshay and his film's cast and it will be interesting to see how they respond to the request.
Read: Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 Team Go for Early Morning Shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show
Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna, Bharti and Chandan Prabhakar also posted a video at 3 AM on Wednesday and made the request to Akshay and his Good Newwz team. Check out the video below:
As for Good Newwz, releasing December 27, a new song from the upcoming film--Sauda Khara Khara, a remake of Sukhbir's Punjabi hit was released on Tuesday. The track has has Diljit, Akshay and Kiara dancing at a wedding.
Read: Sauda Khara Khara Remake From Good Newwz is the Crazy Wedding Dance Song You've Been Waiting for
