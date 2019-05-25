English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At 47, Birthday Boy Karan Johar is Both Excited and Anxious About Approaching Mid-Point in Life
Karan Johar, who is celebrating his birthday in New York today, says he has a lot to achieve before he turns 50.
Karan Johar, who is celebrating his birthday in New York today, says he has a lot to achieve before he turns 50.
Karan Johar, who turned 47 today, says he is excited as well as anxious about growing older. While he is pumped about approaching 50 and looking back at all his achievements, he is a tad sad about the fact that he has lesser time with his kids - Yash and Roohi - who are still toddlers. The filmmaker-cum-talk show host has flown to New York to celebrate his big day. Before he took off, he talked about everything from midlife crisis to his anxieties.
"So many exciting things have happened to me in my 40s. Like my company (Dharma Productions) has grown, my kids — Roohi and Yash — came. It has been a new life with my babies; they have changed my 40s around. At 47, I have two emotions. One of excitement that I am heading towards the mid-point of my life. There is so much I have to achieve before I turn 50. And the second is anxiety. Sometimes, I feel I have lesser and lesser time with my babies with whom I have the best love story going on," he told DNA.
Yash and Roohi were born via surrogacy in 2017. Karan also talked about his fashion choices in his 40s, saying that he doesn't care about what others think. "I realised I was growing older, so suddenly a lot of colour came into my wardrobe. All the hipster clothes, which maybe I am too old for, came," he said, adding that the carefree attitude has also come with age.
The year 2019 hasn't been so good for Karan's Dharma Productions. His high-mounted period drama Kalank, and the second installment in the campus franchise Student of the Year, both failed to impress viewers and critics. Karan says he is all for creating new dreams, setting new benchmarks, and is excited about what comes next at 47 years of age.
