English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At 83, Ananya Panday's Grandmother Gives Out Ultimate Youth Vibes in This Adorable Video
Ananya Panday shared an adorable video of her grandmother dancing to the tunes of her film's hit dance track, 'The Jawaani Song.'
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Loading...
Bollywood's latest youth sensation is actress Ananya Panday, who has not just wowed fans with her vivacious and bubbly charm, but is also winning hearts for her self-aware sense of humour. Making her debut with the recently released Student of The Year 2, Ananya has deftly found her way into the allotted screen time of her 2.7 million strong Instagram followers. A recent clip that she shared is winning over the internet like no other.
The video clip features Ananya's grandmother dancing to the tunes of the former's film SOTY 2's hit track The Jawaani Song. Ananya's grandmother seems as serial a chiller as Ananya appears to be. The adorable video also features Ananya's cousin Ahaan, who can be seen dancing with the graceful lady as she completed her 83rd glorious year in this world.
Wishing her beloved grandmother a happy birthday, Ananya captioned the image, "happy birthday to my forever jawan Dadi!!! ❤️ 83 and still rocking - and on my song!!! How special is that (ft. @ahaanpandayy the enthu cutlet)."
About her debut film, Ananya has managed to get largely positive reviews, from the audience and critics, for her committed performance as Shreya in the musical film. She already has Pati Patni aur Woh remake opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar lined up. The upcoming film is an adaptation of B R Chopra's 1978 film with the same title.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The video clip features Ananya's grandmother dancing to the tunes of the former's film SOTY 2's hit track The Jawaani Song. Ananya's grandmother seems as serial a chiller as Ananya appears to be. The adorable video also features Ananya's cousin Ahaan, who can be seen dancing with the graceful lady as she completed her 83rd glorious year in this world.
Wishing her beloved grandmother a happy birthday, Ananya captioned the image, "happy birthday to my forever jawan Dadi!!! ❤️ 83 and still rocking - and on my song!!! How special is that (ft. @ahaanpandayy the enthu cutlet)."
About her debut film, Ananya has managed to get largely positive reviews, from the audience and critics, for her committed performance as Shreya in the musical film. She already has Pati Patni aur Woh remake opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar lined up. The upcoming film is an adaptation of B R Chopra's 1978 film with the same title.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In a Pool Pic, Disha Patani Compares Herself to a Potato After 3 Cheat Meals
- Taiwan Becomes First State to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage in Asia
- 'Babu Samjho Ishare': DJ Snake Mixes His New Track 'Enzo' With Bollywood Classic
- Partners in Crime: Sriram Raghavan & Pooja Ladha Surti
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results