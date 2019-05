At 83, Ananya Panday's Grandmother Gives Out Ultimate Youth Vibes in This Adorable Video

Bollywood's latest youth sensation is actress Ananya Panday, who has not just wowed fans with her vivacious and bubbly charm, but is also winning hearts for her self-aware sense of humour. Making her debut with the recently released Student of The Year 2, Ananya has deftly found her way into the allotted screen time of her 2.7 million strong Instagram followers. A recent clip that she shared is winning over the internet like no other.The video clip features Ananya's grandmother dancing to the tunes of the former's film SOTY 2's hit track The Jawaani Song. Ananya's grandmother seems as serial a chiller as Ananya appears to be. The adorable video also features Ananya's cousin Ahaan, who can be seen dancing with the graceful lady as she completed her 83rd glorious year in this world.Wishing her beloved grandmother a happy birthday, Ananya captioned the image, "happy birthday to my forever jawan Dadi!!! ❤️ 83 and still rocking - and on my song!!! How special is that (ft. @ahaanpandayy the enthu cutlet)."About her debut film, Ananya has managed to get largely positive reviews, from the audience and critics, for her committed performance as Shreya in the musical film. She already has Pati Patni aur Woh remake opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar lined up. The upcoming film is an adaptation of B R Chopra's 1978 film with the same title.Follow @News18Movies for more