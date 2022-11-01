At Anirudh Ravichander’s Concert, Here's How Keerthy Suresh Stole The Show

Actress Keerthy Suresh never fails to grab eyeballs with her stunning looks and impeccable acting chops. She has emerged as one of the promising divas with a collection of amazing films such as Mahanati, Idu Enna Maayam and others. Recently, Keerthy was spotted at composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander’s concert where he sang the popular chartbuster Kutti Story from the film Master. Keerthy looked every bit stunning as she shook a leg to the popular number in a black dress. The hit number was rendered by Anirudh and Vijay. Anirudh also composed a catchy tune for this number which made it one of the most loved tracks.

Coming back to Keerthy, besides this video, she hogs the limelight for her upcoming film Dasara directed by Srikanth Odela. Keerthy’s character Vennala was unveiled by her co-star Nani on her birthday. He wrote in the caption, “Vennala is not just a name. It’s an emotion Happy birthday to our chitthu chitthula bomma @KeerthyOfficial #Dasara”.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress looked ravishingly gorgeous in a Yellow saree and fans were left swooning over her. Keerthy looks every bit happy dancing her heart out in a wedding. It is hard to recognise Keerthy who looks perfect as a village girl with gajra and makeup.

It’s an emotion ♥️ Happy birthday to our chitthu chitthula bomma 🤗@KeerthyOfficial #Dasara pic.twitter.com/GHOCylIK79 — Nani (@NameisNani) October 17, 2022

Besides this poster, the song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan from this film has also trended big time on YouTube. The song is a perfect dance number with energy-personified vocals by Rahul Sipligunj, Gotte Kanakavva, Gannora Dasa Laxmi and others.

Viewers lauded the fact that music composer Santhosh Narayanan created a tempo, which is intense and energetic. Movie buffs also couldn’t help appreciating how Nani’s dance moves and striking expressions give Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan a lavish edge.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara is all set for its release on March 30 next year. P. Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar and other actors have performed key roles in this film.

