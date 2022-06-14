At Ante Sundaraniki Success Bash, Nani Tells Fans, 'My Heart is Full'

Nani’s much-awaited film Ante Sundaraniki, helmed by Vivek Athreya, was finally released on June 10. The film completed a four-day run on Monday, and the audience from all walks of life felt connected to it. According to trade reports, the net worldwide collection was around Rs 28 crore in just four days. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 30 Crore by Mythri Movie Makers. This made the makers organise a blockbuster success party in Hyderabad on Monday.

On this occasion, Nani expressed his emotions saying, “Ante Sundaraniki is such a good film which is very rare. If we all take such films forward, we will be a part of the new step taken by Telugu cinema. It’s a movie that is for all of us and now its success is also for all of us. My heart was full while reading all your messages about the film.”

Nani wore an all-black semi-formal outfit, while Nazriya wore a blue flowery outfit. Nani’s friend Nivetha Thomas also wore black and a matching coat to the celebration.

Along with Nani, the film stars Nazriya Nazim, who is making her debut in the Telugu cinema. Apart from these the film also stars Nikki Tamboli, Prudhvi Raj, Naresh, Harsha Vardhan, Nadhiya, Rohini, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Srikanth Iyengar, and others in the important roles.

Meanwhile, Nani’s other projects include Srikanth Odella’s Dasara. The star will be also seen in a rugged avatar as Dharani in the movie. Nani will be also seen in Hit – The 2nd Case, directed by Dr Sailesh Kolani and is slated to release on July 29.

