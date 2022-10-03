At Beyond Fest in US, SS Rajamouli Gets Standing Ovation For RRR; Ram Charan Reacts

After seeing unprecedented success in the cinemas across India, SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is now doing wonders on a global stage. Recently, the filmmaker received a standing ovation from the audience in the US. The film was recently screened at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as a part of the Beyond Fest and reportedly received a great response. The video from the event shared by Ram Charan who is in lead along with Jr NTR in the film is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, SS Rajamouli can be seen climbing down the stairs as the crowd continuously cheered and applauded his work. The director can be seen overwhelmed with response in the video and he gave double thumbs up to the camera before settling down for the interaction with the audience.

The Archarya actor lauded the filmmaker while reacting to the video and wrote, “One and Only SS Rajamouli Garu.”

Even SS Rajamouli shared the same video and expressed gratitude towards the audience. He also thanked the people for the adoration and applause he received.

He wrote, “Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. Thank You, USA.”

Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. THANK YOU USA 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YH0hPL1q3H — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 1, 2022

This was not the only time when the crowd had shown their enthusiasm; even people present in the cinema hall shared reactions from the start of the film to the interval. The official page of RRR also shared the crowd syncing their claps with the song.

One of the users on Twitter wrote, “Here’s the opening title with SS Rajamouli.”

The person also recorded the viewers being mesmerized by the actions and cinematography done by the makers of the film.

#RRRMovie I did my best to catch all the good stuff in the front row. pic.twitter.com/I1tFeC1Ap6 — dolores quintana @ Beyond Fest (@doloresquintana) October 1, 2022

RRR was released in March this year. It narrates the fictional story of Indian revolutionaries. The film is set in the 1920s, during the colonial era of the British Raj. Other than Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are featured in key roles. The film has earned around Rs 1,200 crore worldwide at the box office.

