At Book Launch Event, Ilayaraja Makes Shocking Revelations About Sivaji Ganesan

Sivaji Ganesan, written by Marudu Mohan, was launched at Sethupat, Chennai. Music composer Ilayaraja released the book in the presence of directors Bharathiraja and Bhagyaraj and Sivaji Ganesan’s sons Ramkumar and Prabhu received it.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Maruthu Mohan shared information about Sivaji Ganesan’s finances that he learnt about while doing his research on Sivaji. The research revealed to Maruthu that Sivaji was the first person to donate Rs 1 lakh to the Sathunu program.

In addition to Maruthu, music composer Ilayaraja also spoke about Sivaji and got emotional while remembering his days with the actor. He even expressed his desire to gather all Sivaji Ganesan’s fans in Tamil Nadu and talk about the actor for a whole day.

Continuing his speech he said, “They wanted to give a silver salute as Sivaji Annan was sitting on a horse. To this Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan said that they were not ready to give such a huge amount. I then paid the full amount and urged nobody’s name to be in it.”

Ilayiraja added that he wasn’t saying all this to bash anyone but for the world to know that no government or actor respected him, and he was the only one who did it for Sivaji as an individual who loved and respected him.

As far as Ilayiraja’s work is concerned, he partnered with Netflix to release his version of the hit show Stranger Things’ theme in May 2022. The music video for the same was released which showed the music maestro performing an orchestra to close what looked like a tear in the earth’s dimension and gateway to the upside down.

Ilayaraja recently composed the music for the Tamil thriller Maayon and contributed to the songs of Coffee With Kadhal and the “Come Free Me” track from A Beautiful Breakup.

