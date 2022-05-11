At Brother’s Wedding, Bhojpuri Star Amrapali Dubey’s Baby Doll Avatar

Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey recently stole all the limelight after sharing her latest photo from her brother’s wedding. From fans to Bhojpuri actors, every one appreciated her look. Amrapali shared a picture in her baby doll avatar.

In the picture, she is seen wearing a light blue lehenga. To complete her look with this lehenga, she had simple makeup and the lovely smile on her face did the rest. Along with the picture, Amrapali wrote, “Bhai ki shadi”.

Seeing her pictures, apart from fans, even the Bhojpuri stars couldn’t stop themselves from commenting. Actor Poonam Dubey wrote, ‘Beautiful’. Shubhi Sharma wrote, ‘Nice pic’. Arvind Akela Kallu wrote, ‘Tumsa koi pyara ni’. Priyanka Rewari wrote, ‘Pretty’.

At the same time, Nirhua’s nephew Inderjeet Yadav wrote, ‘Superb mam’. At the same time, if we talk about the fans, then one of them wrote not once but several times, expressing his heartfelt desire, ‘I wish you were my wife’. Apart from this, other users are calling her beautiful, wonderful, sweet and glamorous. Her picture is currently going viral and has received 41,756 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101)

Amrapali made her film debut in 2014 with the Bhojpuri movie Nirahua Hindustani. She acted opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav. She also acted in popular films like Patna Se Pakistan, Raja Babu, Ashik Awara, Border, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Lagal Raha Batasha, and many more.

She also acted in various Television shows, including Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Meri Naam Karaegi Roshan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.