At Critics Choice Award, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Thanked Jennifer Lopez for Inspiring Fleabag's Hot Priest
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that the inspiration behind her popular Hot Priest character from "Fleabag" was pop star Jennifer Lopez.
In her acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Award (CCA) for best comedy series for "Fleabag", Phoebe thanked Lopez for inspiring her to write the character essayed by British actor Andrew Scott in the second season of the show.
"You have no idea how much you can inspire people just by doing your work, and somebody inspires this show in a way that she'll never know and that's J.Lo. I don't know where she is, but I decided that priest's favorite song was 'Jenny From the Block,' and it opened the entire character up for me," she said.
"I don't know where she is, but thank you, J.Lo," Phoebe added.
She also thanked her sister, composer Isobel Waller-Bridge.
🎥| Revelações! Phoebe diz que Jennifer Lopez inspirou a criação do personagem do padre em Fleabag, especialmente a musica “jenny from the block”. Se nós amamos? Muito! pic.twitter.com/33wjXq4VLS— Phoebe Waller-Bridge Brasil (@phoebewb_BR) January 13, 2020
"Fleabag" won best comedy series, best actress in comedy series (Phoebe) and best supporting actor in comedy series (Scott) at the CCA.
Lopez was also in attendance at the ceremony, nominated for her performance in "Hustlers"
