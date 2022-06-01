At Dasari Film Awards, Actor Suman Talks About Discipline In Telugu Cinema

Actor Suman Talwar, popularly known as Hero Suman, recently spoke about the discipline in the Telugu film industry. Suman was the chief guest at the Dasari Film Awards where he spoke at length about the industry.

Suman, who now plays character roles in the industry, recalled his association with Dasari Narayana Rao. The actor recollected that Dasari was a big thinker in the industry and would always think about the buyers.

He would make a movie free and save the buyers if a movie flopped, according to Suman. The makers of the film are raising the film budget unnecessarily, Suman opined, adding that the industry needs to think about the welfare of the buyers.

The actor further said that there were no timelines for shooting films anymore.

Suman said that it was the buyers who suffered the most when a film flopped. He also pointed out that the buyers would invest believing that the movie wouldn’t flop. He even said that he was trying to help the buyers who lost their investments.

