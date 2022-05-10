At Dhramveer Trailer Launch, Ameesha Patel Hugs Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The trailer launch event of the upcoming Marathi film Dhramveer was held in Mumbai recently. The film is based on the life of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. The ceremony was attended by various Bollywood superstars like Amisha Patel, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, and Gulshan Grover.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut were also present at the launch. On this occasion, actor Ameesha Patel met with Sanjay Raut. A video of their meeting is going viral on the internet.

Amisha Patel has shared a video of her meeting with MP Sanjay Raut on Instagram. In the video, Amisha is seen entering the event, while Sanjay Raut is sitting in the front row. Seeing him, Amisha went towards him and hugged him.

Along with the video, Ameesha wrote “Mumbai about last night. Sanjay Raut trailer launch. Marathi film Dharamveer. Wishing the team all the best.” And this gesture of theirs is being discussed on social media. Fans have shared negative views regarding the video. The video got 339,275 views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Dharamveer is an upcoming Marathi film, written and directed by Pravin Vitthal Tarade. It is produced by Mangesh Kulkarni. The movie portrays the journey of the popular politician Late Anand Dighe, who passed away in 2000.

Prasad Oak plays Anand Dighe in the film, while Kshitij Date portrays the character of Eknath Shinde. The movie is expected to release on 13 May 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.