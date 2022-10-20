At Drishyam 2 Trailer Launch, Shriya Saran Looks Stunning in Royal, Printed Lehenga

Drishyam actress Shriya Saran speaks with her eyes when it comes to acting. This doe-eyed beauty who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films has attained a special place in the hearts of Bollywood admirers with her cult classic Hindi movie Drishyam. Besides being known for her acting prowess, Shriya is a glamorous diva, making the fashion police stop in their tracks with her stunning photoshoots.

The South Indian stunner is currently gearing up for the release of her next, Drishyam 2 alongside Ajay Devgan, once again. Shriya has made sure to steal the limelight during the Drishyam 2 trailer launch event with her ethnically-rich fashion wardrobe. The actress has dropped some snippets of her breathtaking avatar on Instagram that have taken the Internet by storm.

Crediting fashion designer and Bollywood stylist Rajat Tangri, Shriya wrote, “Thank you Rajat Tangri for this

stunning outfit. Love you. All set for Drishyam 2.”

Dressed in a multi-coloured lehenga, having intricate prints, and exquisite stone engravings lining the blouse, Shriya struck the right balance of elegance and chic in the Rajat Tangri attire. The actress accessorized her princess avatar with a diamond-encrusted choker necklace embedded with blue beads, along with multiple bracelets wrapped around her wrist.

For her hairdo, Shriya chose to let her wavy locks open. She struck several jaw-dropping, coy poses, leaning against a mirror. The actress won hearts with her piercing gaze and captivating smile in the clicks, looking like a million bucks. The diva chose to sport minimal makeup, going in for a subtle pink shade of lipstick, and rounding off her dazzling attire with killer smokey eyes.

No sooner than the pictures appeared on social media, fans went all hearts in the comments, gushing about Shriya’s graceful outfit. “You are gorgeous Shriya,” lavished one user. “Wow beautiful,” chimed in a second. “Ayoo love your eyes!” exclaimed another individual.

The actress is on a promotional spree for Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, this sequel to the 2015 Drishyam also stars the same cast from the previous film – Ajay Devgan, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. However, adding a twist, we have actor Akshaye Khanna as a police officer, reopening the case, buried ages ago. Drishyam 2 is to hit the theatres with a bang on November 18 this year.

