At Dubai Restaurant, Kapil Sharma Pranked; But Fans Notice Something Else

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is known to pull the leg of his guests gracing his show and often pranks his colleagues as well. However, a recent video shows the actor is subjected to a hilarious prank for a change that leaves him rattled for a few seconds. The video is from his Dubai trip. He posted it on his Instagram handle a month ago, however it is still going viral.
The video is from a restaurant in Dubai that Kapil visited last month and he is seen seated at a table layered with mouthwatering treats. A little later, a staff worker walks into the picture holding a savoury dish. However, the staff worker is clearly a man with a great sense of humour.
