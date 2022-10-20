At Dubai Restaurant, Kapil Sharma Pranked; But Fans Notice Something Else

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is known to pull the leg of his guests gracing his show and often pranks his colleagues as well. However, a recent video shows the actor is subjected to a hilarious prank for a change that leaves him rattled for a few seconds. The video is from his Dubai trip. He posted it on his Instagram handle a month ago, however it is still going viral.

The video is from a restaurant in Dubai that Kapil visited last month and he is seen seated at a table layered with mouthwatering treats. A little later, a staff worker walks into the picture holding a savoury dish. However, the staff worker is clearly a man with a great sense of humour.

Top showsha video

<div style="padding:16px"> <p> </p> <div style="display:flex;flex-direction:row;align-items:center"></div> <div style="padding:19% 0"></div> <div style="display:block;height:50px;margin:0 auto 12px;width:50px"></div> <div style="padding-top:8px"> <div style="color:#3897f0;font-family:Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:normal;font-weight:550;line-height:18px">View this post on Instagram</div> </div> <div style="padding:12.5% 0"></div> <div style="display:flex;flex-direction:row;margin-bottom:14px;align-items:center"></div> <div style="display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex-grow:1;justify-content:center;margin-bottom:24px"></div> <p> </p> <p style="color:#c9c8cd;font-family:Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:17px;margin-bottom:0;margin-top:8px;overflow:hidden;padding:8px 0 7px;text-align:center;text-overflow:ellipsis;white-space:nowrap"><a style="color:#c9c8cd;font-family:Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:normal;font-weight:normal;line-height:17px;text-decoration:none" href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjICj6lDOMe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)</a></p> </div> <script async="" src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> <p>Fans were left amused as they dropped laughter emojis in the comment section but eagle-eyed users noticed something else as well. As soon as the camera pans towards Kapil, the comedian seemingly quickly picks up something from the table and hides it. However, users were able to spot the action and many thought he may have been hiding a pack of cigarettes. Fans urged the comedian to reveal what it was.</p> <p>Read all the <a href="https://www.news18.com/movies/"><b>Latest Movies News</b></a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here</p>