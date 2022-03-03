At Etharkkum Thunindhavan Press Meet, Suriya's Motivational Words Bring Smile

Suriya’s much-anticipated film Etharkkum Thunindhavan will hit the theatres on March 10. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday and it has drawn an exhilarating response from the audience. Promotions of the film are in full swing.

Suriya recently took part in a press meet of the film in Chennai. Apart from Suriya, Sathyaraj, Priyanka Arulmohan and director Pandiraj were also present at the press meet.

At the press meet, Suriya said that the moment we give up the fear of losing something, there is a lot to gain. Suriya said that life works on this principle. The Jai Bhim actor added that we should always be ready for a change.

The actor also spoke on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Suriya said that peace must prevail in Ukraine again. Suriya ended his speech, saying that everyone should be prepared for a change in their lives.

Suriya enjoys a great fan-following for his acting. This can be gauged from a huge crowd that surrounded him at the press meet. When Suriya finished speaking on stage, the crowd surrounded him for a photo. Suriya’s guards had to face tremendous difficulties while escorting him out. A large crowd forced Suriya to leave the venue before the press meet ended.

Advertisement

Apart from Suriya, Sathyaraj and Priyanka, Pugazh, Vinay Rai V. Jayaprakash Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini Chetan and Illavvarasu are also a part of the film. Redin Kingsley, Soori , M.S. Bhaskar, Raj Kiran, Tiger Thangadurai and Subbu Panhu will also be seen in this film.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan features Suriya as the protagonist fighting crimes against women. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Etharkkum Thunindhavan is bankrolled by Sun pictures. D Imman will be composing music for this film. As of now, Suriya’s acting and action sequences are being highly admired in the trailer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.