At F3 Success Bash, Director Anil Ravipudi's Emotional Message To His Team, Fans

Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej-starrer F3 has come out with flying colours as far as its performance at the ticket window is concerned. The Film has minted Rs 63.5 crore at the worldwide box office since it was released on May 27.

Following the success of the film, the F3 team celebrated the moment by organising a great bash. At the success bash, director Anil Ravipudi made some heart-warming comments. Ravipudi said that instead of one, he had three families. Ravipudi said that his first family was at his home, the second was the cast and crew of F3 and the third was the audience who showed tremendous love for his film.

F3 is the sequel of Anil Ravipudi’s F2: Fun & Frustration, which was released in 2019. The much-awaited comedy entertainer has got great reviews from the audience. F3 has emerged as a winner at the box office as it offers a great mix of comedy, drama and romance. Going by the box office collection of F3 since its release, the film can go on to become the blockbuster of the year.

The family entertainer has received great reviews on Twitter as well. Twitter user Swayam Kumar tweeted, “F3Movie Review: What Trivikram couldn’t do, Anil Ravipudi did. #AnilRavipudi gave #Sunil a Role with the substance after a long time and extracted his talent.#AnilRavipudi Proves himself as one of the best family commercial directors yet again #F3Review #F3MovieReview”.

Another Twitter user, @BheeshmaTalks, has given a glowing review to the movie and tweeted, “#F3Movie: “Victory and Varun’ Magic No logics, only fun, fun and fun Witnessed “Venkatesh Vintage show” and #Sunil, #Ali back to their comedy fort A climax with extreme fun”.

F3 boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada.

The film also stars Rajendra Prasad, Raghu Babu, Pragathi and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles. F3’s music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Pooja Hegde has amped up the oomph factor by appearing in a dance number.