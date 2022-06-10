At Film Major's Screening, Adivi Sesh Hugs Major Sandeep’s Mother for Several Minutes

Adivi Sesh’s Major has been thriving at the box office. Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and honours the memory of the decorated NSG Commando who sacrificed his life while saving dozens of people during the 26/11 attacks.

Adivi Sesh has received several accolades for his portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the biographical action film. The 37-year-old actor is overwhelmed with the love that the audience has shown towards his film.

Recently, Major Sandeep’s parents also watched the film with Adivi Sesh at a special screening in Bangalore. In a heart-warming gesture, Major Sandeep’s mother wore the same saree at the film’s screening she wore 23 years ago during her son’s pipping ceremony.

It was a very emotional and surreal moment for Adivi to watch the biographical film with Major Sandeep’s parents. At a recent promotional event for the film, Adivi talked about the emotional moments he shared with Major Sandeep’s parents.

A lovely chat with the big man @urstrulyMahesh sir about the Magnificient #Major Journeyhttps://t.co/vgAJXDNjCk Check this out! #IndiaLovesMAJOR🇮🇳 #Bollywood Interview with him coming tomorrow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MzQEDCVUiX — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 8, 2022

“Two days before the release, we did the premiere in Bangalore. Amma (the late Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s mother) called me and said 23 years ago I wore this saree for Major Sandeep’s graduation, today I’m wearing this saree for you,” Adivi was quoted as saying.

Adivi also revealed that he hugged Major Sandeep’s mother, Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan, for several minutes. Adivi Sesh further added, “She showed me the watch he gave her and she came to watch the film. I kid you not, the moment I saw her I hugged her for 4 minutes and I held their hands while watching the film”.

Major has collected almost Rs 75 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has not only done well in India but in the International market as well. Major has grossed more than $1 million in the United States.

Major has been produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

